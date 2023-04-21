REDBURN LIMITED Upgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev (EBR:ABI)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, REDBURN LIMITED upgraded their outlook for Anheuser-Busch InBev (EBR:ABI) from Neutral to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BKIE - BNY Mellon International Equity ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 9.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 2.04% over the last quarter.

GGMBX - Goldman Sachs Global Managed Beta Fund Institutional Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 76K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EMXC - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF holds 3,135K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,533K shares, representing an increase of 19.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 2.20% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 164K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 14.37% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anheuser-Busch InBev. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABI is 0.56%, an increase of 4.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.52% to 625,988K shares.

