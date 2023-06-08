REDBURN LIMITED Upgrades Akzo Nobel (AMS:AKZA)

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, REDBURN LIMITED upgraded their outlook for Akzo Nobel (AMS:AKZA) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.73% Upside

As of June 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Akzo Nobel is 82.67. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.73% from its latest reported closing price of 72.06.

The projected annual revenue for Akzo Nobel is 10,910MM, a decrease of 0.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.72.

Akzo Nobel Maintains 2.75% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.75%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akzo Nobel. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKZA is 0.37%, an increase of 8.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 58,653K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 11,504K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 2,602K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,828K shares, representing a decrease of 8.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKZA by 13.41% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,339K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,361K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKZA by 1.81% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,155K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing an increase of 76.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKZA by 392.71% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,082K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,949K shares, representing an increase of 6.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKZA by 23.45% over the last quarter.

