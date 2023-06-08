REDBURN LIMITED Upgrades ABB (SIX:ABBN)

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, REDBURN LIMITED upgraded their outlook for ABB (SIX:ABBN) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.86% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ABB is 34.63. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 1.86% from its latest reported closing price of 34.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ABB is 31,167MM, an increase of 2.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

ABB Maintains 2.47% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.47%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABB. This is a decrease of 143 owner(s) or 27.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABBN is 0.55%, an increase of 165.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.63% to 200,583K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 27,590K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,384K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABBN by 1.30% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,057K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,271K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABBN by 5.69% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,670K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,587K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABBN by 5.34% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 10,198K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,332K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,591K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABBN by 0.61% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.