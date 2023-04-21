REDBURN LIMITED Maintains VAT Group (SIX:VACN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, REDBURN LIMITED maintained coverage of VAT Group (SIX:VACN) with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RAIIX - Rainier International Discovery Series Class I holds 16K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 38.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 123.08% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 196K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 17.29% over the last quarter.

DBEU - Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 8.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 5.88% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VACN by 19.25% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in VAT Group. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VACN is 0.14%, an increase of 6.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 4,123K shares.

