REDBURN LIMITED Maintains UCB (EBR:UCB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, REDBURN LIMITED maintained coverage of UCB (EBR:UCB) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MXINX - Great-West International Index Fund Investor Class holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 7.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCB by 6.08% over the last quarter.

GBATX - GMO Strategic Opportunities Allocation Fund Class III holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 11.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCB by 23.36% over the last quarter.

FGIRX - Fidelity Advisor Growth & Income Fund holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TIEUX - International Equity Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FALCX - Strategic Advisers Large Cap Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in UCB. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 5.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UCB is 0.26%, an increase of 4.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.25% to 32,049K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.