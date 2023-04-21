REDBURN LIMITED Maintains Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, REDBURN LIMITED maintained coverage of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.06% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sanofi is $5.01. The forecasts range from a low of $3.91 to a high of $6.27. The average price target represents a decrease of 95.06% from its latest reported closing price of $101.50.

The projected annual revenue for Sanofi is $56,008MM, an increase of 23.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 25.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 5.59% over the last quarter.

AB VARIABLE PRODUCTS SERIES FUND, INC. - AB International Value Portfolio holds 71K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing a decrease of 9.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 1.64% over the last quarter.

IQIN - IQ 500 International ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 11.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 4.71% over the last quarter.

BKIE - BNY Mellon International Equity ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 10.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 6.15% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 1,498K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,760K shares, representing a decrease of 150.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 66.49% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 664 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanofi. This is a decrease of 740 owner(s) or 52.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAN is 1.05%, an increase of 52.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.90% to 184,791K shares.

