REDBURN LIMITED Maintains Safran (EPA:SAF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, REDBURN LIMITED maintained coverage of Safran (EPA:SAF) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MSIQX - International Equity Portfolio Class I holds 267K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing a decrease of 12.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAF by 16.99% over the last quarter.

WINAX - Wilmington International Fund Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SERIES FUND INC - International Growth Portfolio holds 179K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAF by 37.04% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - Schroders Global Multi-Asset Portfolio Class B holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PBDM - Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 12.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAF by 6.85% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safran. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAF is 0.72%, an increase of 18.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.95% to 88,343K shares.

