REDBURN LIMITED Maintains Roche Holding (SIX:ROG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, REDBURN LIMITED maintained coverage of Roche Holding (SIX:ROG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.27% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roche Holding is $196.35. The forecasts range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 29.27% from its latest reported closing price of $277.60.

The projected annual revenue for Roche Holding is $981MM, a decrease of 98.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRPBX - T. Rowe Price Spectrum Moderate Allocation Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 6.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 3.65% over the last quarter.

IQDE - FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 35.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 20.03% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 48K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 18.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 1.04% over the last quarter.

HCESX - The ESG Growth Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 10.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 20.07% over the last quarter.

DWM - WisdomTree International Equity Fund N holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROG by 1.73% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 888 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roche Holding. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROG is 1.44%, a decrease of 13.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.75% to 104,864K shares.

