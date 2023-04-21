REDBURN LIMITED Maintains Nexi (NEXI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, REDBURN LIMITED maintained coverage of Nexi (NEXI) with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 142K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEXI by 1.11% over the last quarter.

ETPA - Tortoise Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 15.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEXI by 8.29% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 1,469K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares, representing an increase of 10.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEXI by 13.29% over the last quarter.

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 131K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 19.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEXI by 23.44% over the last quarter.

CMIUX - Six Circles Managed Equity Portfolio International Unconstrained Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 8.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEXI by 22.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nexi. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEXI is 0.18%, a decrease of 3.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.38% to 51,189K shares.

