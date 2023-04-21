REDBURN LIMITED Maintains Merck KGaA (FWB:MRK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, REDBURN LIMITED maintained coverage of Merck KGaA (FWB:MRK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.12% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merck KGaA is $121.08. The forecasts range from a low of $96.96 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.12% from its latest reported closing price of $166.15.

The projected annual revenue for Merck KGaA is $58,663MM, an increase of 163.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viking Fund Management holds 77K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 0.49% over the last quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 55.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 59,876.46% over the last quarter.

South Street Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tax-managed Growth Portfolio - Tax-managed Growth Portfolio holds 1,738K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,735K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 21.09% over the last quarter.

WINN - Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 13.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 25.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5085 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merck KGaA. This is an increase of 231 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRK is 0.75%, a decrease of 10.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 2,127,145K shares.

