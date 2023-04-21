REDBURN LIMITED Maintains Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FWB:HEN3) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, REDBURN LIMITED maintained coverage of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FWB:HEN3) with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP SSGA Developed International 150 Fund Service Class holds 81K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEN3 by 0.62% over the last quarter.

DIISX - BNY Mellon International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEN3 by 6.33% over the last quarter.

QCSCRX - Social Choice Account Class R1 holds 149K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GIMFX - GMO Implementation Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 98.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEN3 by 50.99% over the last quarter.

HFXI - IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEN3 by 0.11% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henkel AG & Co KGaA. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEN3 is 0.30%, an increase of 0.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.40% to 31,172K shares.

