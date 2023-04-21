REDBURN LIMITED Maintains Deutsche Boerse (FWB:DB1) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, REDBURN LIMITED maintained coverage of Deutsche Boerse (FWB:DB1) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Core Funds - Thrivent Core International Equity Fund holds 32K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DB1 by 6.64% over the last quarter.

FSGEX - Fidelity Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 265K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DB1 by 9.39% over the last quarter.

MAINSTAY VP FUNDS TRUST - MainStay VP MacKay International Equity Portfolio Initial Class holds 68K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BGALX - Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund Class 4 holds 50K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DB1 by 7.09% over the last quarter.

DIEFX - Destinations International Equity Fund Class I holds 60K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DB1 by 18.73% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Boerse. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DB1 is 0.66%, a decrease of 9.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 36,450K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

