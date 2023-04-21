REDBURN LIMITED Downgrades Universal Music Group N.V. (AMS:UMG)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, REDBURN LIMITED downgraded their outlook for Universal Music Group N.V. (AMS:UMG) from Neutral to Sell .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KOKU - Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDSVX - Fidelity Growth Discovery Fund holds 2,557K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,542K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 23.20% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 27.31% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 116K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 42.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 91.06% over the last quarter.

IEUR - iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF holds 257K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMG by 6.80% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Music Group N.V.. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMG is 0.50%, an increase of 16.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.46% to 175,474K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.