Redburn Atlantic Upgrades Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (LSE:0YTR)

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, Redburn Atlantic upgraded their outlook for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (LSE:0YTR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.65% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is 118.33 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 109.53 GBX to a high of 129.40 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 28.65% from its latest reported closing price of 91.98 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is 1,823MM, an increase of 29.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 883 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0YTR is 0.29%, an increase of 13.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.18% to 106,181K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,389K shares representing 12.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,484K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0YTR by 26.31% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth-Income Fund Class 1 holds 5,050K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,233K shares , representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0YTR by 24.89% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,808K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,785K shares , representing a decrease of 20.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0YTR by 12.09% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,108K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,854K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,661K shares , representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0YTR by 45.14% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.