Redburn Atlantic Upgrades Walt Disney (DIS)

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2024, Redburn Atlantic upgraded their outlook for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.62% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Walt Disney is 129.26. The forecasts range from a low of 66.66 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.62% from its latest reported closing price of 102.90.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Walt Disney is 98,207MM, an increase of 10.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walt Disney. This is an increase of 338 owner(s) or 8.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIS is 0.56%, an increase of 12.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.49% to 1,339,420K shares. The put/call ratio of DIS is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57,447K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,967K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 0.39% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,701K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,969K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 35,778K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,607K shares , representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 23.85% over the last quarter.

Trian Fund Management holds 32,338K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 31,524K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,183K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 21.90% over the last quarter.

Walt Disney Co Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes Parks, Experiences and Products; Media & Entertainment Distribution; and three content groups—Studios, General Entertainment and Sports–focused on developing and producing content for DTC, theatrical and linear platforms. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenues of $65.4 billion in its Fiscal Year 2020.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.