Redburn Atlantic Upgrades Tapestry (TPR)

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2025, Redburn Atlantic upgraded their outlook for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.92% Downside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tapestry is $71.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.92% from its latest reported closing price of $89.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tapestry is 7,420MM, an increase of 9.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tapestry. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 4.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPR is 0.25%, an increase of 24.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.84% to 261,516K shares. The put/call ratio of TPR is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 8,093K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,722K shares , representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 45.30% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 7,997K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,615K shares , representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 12.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,282K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,269K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 3.30% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,012K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,808K shares , representing an increase of 74.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 41.44% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 6,116K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,154K shares , representing an increase of 32.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 33.57% over the last quarter.

Tapestry Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tapestry, Inc. is a New York-based house of modern luxury lifestyle brands. The Company's portfolio includes Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Company and its brands are founded upon a creative and consumer-led view of luxury that stands for inclusivity and approachability. Each of Tapestry's brands are unique and independent, while sharing a commitment to innovation and authenticity defined by distinctive products and differentiated customer experiences across channels and geographies.

