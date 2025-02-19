Redburn Atlantic Upgrades Tapestry (LSE:0LD5)

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2025, Redburn Atlantic upgraded their outlook for Tapestry (LSE:0LD5) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.30% Downside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tapestry is 70.91 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 45.21 GBX to a high of 90.87 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.30% from its latest reported closing price of 88.97 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tapestry is 7,417MM, an increase of 9.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tapestry. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 4.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LD5 is 0.25%, an increase of 24.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.50% to 261,512K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 8,093K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,722K shares , representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LD5 by 45.30% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 7,997K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,615K shares , representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LD5 by 12.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,282K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,269K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LD5 by 3.30% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,012K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,808K shares , representing an increase of 74.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LD5 by 41.44% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 6,116K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,154K shares , representing an increase of 32.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LD5 by 33.57% over the last quarter.

