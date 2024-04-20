Redburn Atlantic Upgrades Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2024, Redburn Atlantic upgraded their outlook for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.06% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Shift4 Payments is 91.43. The forecasts range from a low of 53.46 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 50.06% from its latest reported closing price of 60.93.

The projected annual revenue for Shift4 Payments is 3,770MM, an increase of 46.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 679 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shift4 Payments. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 11.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOUR is -1.61%, a decrease of 606.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 76,740K shares. The put/call ratio of FOUR is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 4,769K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,167K shares, representing an increase of 12.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 32.70% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,138K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,040K shares, representing a decrease of 21.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 85.23% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,451K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,570K shares, representing an increase of 25.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 13.30% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,945K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,343K shares, representing an increase of 20.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 48.11% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,083K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,026K shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 6.69% over the last quarter.

Shift4 Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shift4 Payments is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company's technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019.

