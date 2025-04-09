Redburn Atlantic Upgrades Roku (BMV:ROKU)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Redburn Atlantic upgraded their outlook for Roku (BMV:ROKU) from Neutral to Buy.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 10,672K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,222K shares , representing a decrease of 5.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 13.78% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 10,648K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,805K shares , representing an increase of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 0.37% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 7,466K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,214K shares , representing a decrease of 10.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 5.74% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 5,596K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,451K shares , representing a decrease of 15.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 15.88% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 5,357K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,208K shares , representing a decrease of 15.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 17.85% over the last quarter.

