Redburn Atlantic Upgrades MSCI (LSE:0A8Y)

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Redburn Atlantic upgraded their outlook for MSCI (LSE:0A8Y) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 1,888 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSCI. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A8Y is 0.34%, an increase of 7.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 86,665K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,380K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,364K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8Y by 15.82% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,215K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,254K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8Y by 9.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,033K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8Y by 17.00% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 1,877K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,561K shares , representing an increase of 16.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A8Y by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,849K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,795K shares , representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8Y by 56.13% over the last quarter.

