Redburn Atlantic Upgrades Morningstar (MORN)

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Redburn Atlantic upgraded their outlook for Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.04% Downside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Morningstar is 229.50. The forecasts range from a low of 227.25 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.04% from its latest reported closing price of 241.68.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Morningstar is 2,175MM, an increase of 10.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 607 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morningstar. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MORN is 0.22%, a decrease of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.82% to 30,609K shares. The put/call ratio of MORN is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 3,938K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,900K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MORN by 1.98% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,434K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares, representing an increase of 20.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MORN by 12.24% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,295K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,456K shares, representing a decrease of 89.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORN by 48.05% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,255K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 876K shares, representing an increase of 30.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MORN by 90.23% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,228K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,129K shares, representing an increase of 8.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORN by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Morningstar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Morningstar, Inc. is an American financial services firm headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and was founded by Joe Mansueto in 1984. It provides an array ofinvestment researchand investment management services.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.