Redburn Atlantic Upgrades Intuitive Surgical (XTRA:IUI1)

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2024, Redburn Atlantic upgraded their outlook for Intuitive Surgical (XTRA:IUI1) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.84% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Intuitive Surgical is 441,02 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 353,94 € to a high of 508,37 €. The average price target represents an increase of 5.84% from its latest reported closing price of 416,70 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Intuitive Surgical is 7,971MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,943 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Surgical. This is an increase of 100 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IUI1 is 0.57%, an increase of 3.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 340,153K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,530K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,973K shares , representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IUI1 by 5.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,073K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,062K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IUI1 by 7.95% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,879K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,601K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IUI1 by 7.67% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,284K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,211K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IUI1 by 11.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,151K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,939K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IUI1 by 7.79% over the last quarter.

