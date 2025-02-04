Redburn Atlantic Upgrades DexCom (XTRA:DC4)

Fintel reports that on February 3, 2025, Redburn Atlantic upgraded their outlook for DexCom (XTRA:DC4) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.05% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for DexCom is 95,46 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 72,67 € to a high of 125,91 €. The average price target represents an increase of 13.05% from its latest reported closing price of 84,44 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for DexCom is 5,231MM, an increase of 32.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,863 funds or institutions reporting positions in DexCom. This is an decrease of 92 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DC4 is 0.14%, an increase of 60.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 430,023K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 17,948K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,946K shares , representing an increase of 33.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DC4 by 15.85% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 14,613K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,018K shares , representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DC4 by 55.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,726K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,575K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DC4 by 43.80% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,498K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,207K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DC4 by 44.03% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 10,319K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,607K shares , representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DC4 by 40.58% over the last quarter.

