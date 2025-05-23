Redburn Atlantic Upgrades Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2025, Redburn Atlantic upgraded their outlook for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.03% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Charles River Laboratories International is $150.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.03% from its latest reported closing price of $136.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Charles River Laboratories International is 4,730MM, an increase of 17.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,167 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charles River Laboratories International. This is an decrease of 73 owner(s) or 5.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRL is 0.16%, an increase of 19.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.13% to 60,791K shares. The put/call ratio of CRL is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,285K shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,076K shares , representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 87.48% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,392K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares , representing an increase of 85.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 12.09% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 1,999K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,950K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,806K shares , representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 36.45% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,775K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,808K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRL by 21.95% over the last quarter.

Charles River Laboratories International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them.

