Redburn Atlantic Upgrades Charles River Laboratories International (BIT:1CRL)

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2025, Redburn Atlantic upgraded their outlook for Charles River Laboratories International (BIT:1CRL) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 1,166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charles River Laboratories International. This is an decrease of 74 owner(s) or 5.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CRL is 0.16%, an increase of 20.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 60,764K shares.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,285K shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,076K shares , representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CRL by 87.48% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,392K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares , representing an increase of 85.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CRL by 12.09% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 1,999K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,950K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,806K shares , representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CRL by 36.45% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,775K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,808K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CRL by 21.95% over the last quarter.

