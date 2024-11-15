Redburn Atlantic Upgrades Autolus Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt () (AUTL)

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Redburn Atlantic upgraded their outlook for Autolus Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:AUTL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 252.43% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Autolus Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt () is $10.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 252.43% from its latest reported closing price of $3.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Autolus Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt () is 19MM, an increase of 86.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autolus Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUTL is 0.77%, an increase of 1.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.38% to 209,010K shares. The put/call ratio of AUTL is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 24,220K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,890K shares , representing an increase of 26.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUTL by 80.57% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 20,486K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 18,895K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,299K shares , representing an increase of 61.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTL by 208.88% over the last quarter.

Syncona Portfolio holds 18,555K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,347K shares , representing a decrease of 15.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUTL by 3.56% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 15,272K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Autolus Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Autolus Therapeutics plcis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

