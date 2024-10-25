Redburn Atlantic Upgrades Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2024, Redburn Atlantic upgraded their outlook for Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.85% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Air Products and Chemicals is $333.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $257.55 to a high of $404.25. The average price target represents an increase of 4.85% from its latest reported closing price of $317.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Air Products and Chemicals is 15,747MM, an increase of 30.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,435 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Products and Chemicals. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APD is 0.39%, an increase of 6.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.76% to 229,057K shares. The put/call ratio of APD is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 14,933K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,230K shares , representing an increase of 24.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APD by 37.36% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 12,302K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,028K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,997K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APD by 4.03% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,489K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,872K shares , representing a decrease of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APD by 2.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,705K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,602K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APD by 2.69% over the last quarter.

Air Products & Chemicals Background Information



Air Products is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition. The Company had fiscal 2020 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $60 billion. More than 19,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products’ higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world.

