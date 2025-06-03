Redburn Atlantic Upgrades Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2025, Redburn Atlantic upgraded their outlook for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.13% Downside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Advance Auto Parts is $46.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.13% from its latest reported closing price of $49.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Advance Auto Parts is 11,912MM, an increase of 33.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 689 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advance Auto Parts. This is an decrease of 49 owner(s) or 6.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAP is 0.21%, an increase of 8.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 91,332K shares. The put/call ratio of AAP is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,672K shares representing 11.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,686K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 56.76% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 4,313K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,271K shares , representing an increase of 24.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 12.17% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 3,878K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,882K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 15.15% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,667K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,829K shares , representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 11.34% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,552K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,450K shares , representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 12.42% over the last quarter.

Advance Auto Parts Background Information



Advance Auto Parts, Inc., is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of October 3, 2020, Advance operated 4,811 stores and 168 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,269 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands.

