Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of Take-Two Interactive Software (WBAG:TTWO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2024, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of Take-Two Interactive Software (WBAG:TTWO) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 1,581 funds or institutions reporting positions in Take-Two Interactive Software. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTWO is 0.28%, an increase of 7.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.25% to 197,374K shares.

Public Investment Fund holds 11,415K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,332K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,241K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 4.47% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,189K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,458K shares , representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 84.65% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 5,644K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,152K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,360K shares , representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 2.12% over the last quarter.

