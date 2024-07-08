Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of Rockwell Automation (ROK) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.11% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Rockwell Automation is $290.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $222.20 to a high of $331.80. The average price target represents an increase of 10.11% from its latest reported closing price of $264.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rockwell Automation is 8,963MM, a decrease of 0.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,042 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockwell Automation. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROK is 0.25%, an increase of 4.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.79% to 101,605K shares. The put/call ratio of ROK is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,533K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares , representing an increase of 90.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 799.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,594K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,603K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 14.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,888K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,801K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 14.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,650K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,578K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 14.74% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,490K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,570K shares , representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROK by 15.13% over the last quarter.

Rockwell Automation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. is an American provider of industrial automation whose brands include Allen-Bradley, FactoryTalk software and LifecycleIQ Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

