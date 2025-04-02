Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of Quest Diagnostics (DGX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.56% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Quest Diagnostics is $182.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.56% from its latest reported closing price of $169.28 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Quest Diagnostics is 9,894MM, an increase of 0.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quest Diagnostics. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGX is 0.21%, an increase of 1.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.92% to 117,368K shares. The put/call ratio of DGX is 1.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,490K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,853K shares , representing an increase of 29.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 38.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,494K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,516K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 4.84% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,360K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,464K shares , representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 3.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,021K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,915K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 4.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,690K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,617K shares , representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 49.63% over the last quarter.

Quest Diagnostics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 47,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.