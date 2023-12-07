Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of Toast Inc - (TOST) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2023, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of Toast Inc - (NYSE:TOST) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.09% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Toast Inc - is 19.38. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 28.09% from its latest reported closing price of 15.13.

The projected annual revenue for Toast Inc - is 3,672MM, an increase of 2.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 772 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toast Inc -. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 7.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOST is 0.37%, a decrease of 10.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.39% to 403,191K shares. The put/call ratio of TOST is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 26,900K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,305K shares, representing an increase of 13.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 0.73% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 16,083K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,529K shares, representing an increase of 34.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 49.78% over the last quarter.

HMI Capital Management holds 14,381K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,740K shares, representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 18.00% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 12,759K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,927K shares, representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 7.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,198K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,823K shares, representing an increase of 11.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 2.92% over the last quarter.

Toast Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Toast is the end-to-end platform built for restaurants of all sizes. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue, and deliver amazing guest experiences. Toast proudly serves approximately 48,000 restaurant locations.

