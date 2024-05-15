Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of SPS Commerce (SPSC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2024, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of SPS Commerce (NasdaqGS:SPSC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.95% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for SPS Commerce is 209.23. The forecasts range from a low of 179.78 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.95% from its latest reported closing price of 195.64.

The projected annual revenue for SPS Commerce is 611MM, an increase of 8.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 848 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPS Commerce. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPSC is 0.34%, an increase of 5.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 45,790K shares. The put/call ratio of SPSC is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,454K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,470K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 2.38% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,755K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,799K shares , representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 55.24% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,198K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,344K shares , representing a decrease of 12.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 18.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,148K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 2.90% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 1,096K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,066K shares , representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 9.86% over the last quarter.

SPS Commerce Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SPS Commerce is the world's leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. The company supports data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so its customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 95,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 80 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis.

