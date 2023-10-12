Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.60% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Flavors & Fragrances is 79.11. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 23.60% from its latest reported closing price of 64.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for International Flavors & Fragrances is 12,728MM, an increase of 7.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances Declares $0.81 Dividend

On August 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.81 per share ($3.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 22, 2023 received the payment on October 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.81 per share.

At the current share price of $64.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.64%, the lowest has been 1.93%, and the highest has been 5.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1401 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Flavors & Fragrances. This is a decrease of 70 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFF is 0.31%, a decrease of 11.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.02% to 252,321K shares. The put/call ratio of IFF is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Winder Investment Pte holds 25,356K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,954K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,896K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 19.55% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,735K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,980K shares, representing a decrease of 33.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 37.48% over the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 6,664K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,685K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 18.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,073K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,949K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 19.97% over the last quarter.

International Flavors & Fragrances Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IFF uses Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, the Company puts science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products its world craves.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.