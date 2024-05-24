Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of Endava plc - Depositary Receipt () (DAVA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2024, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of Endava plc - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:DAVA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.43% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Endava plc - Depositary Receipt () is 50.32. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 62.43% from its latest reported closing price of 30.98.

The projected annual revenue for Endava plc - Depositary Receipt () is 1,095MM, an increase of 48.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endava plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAVA is 0.45%, an increase of 5.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 47,988K shares. The put/call ratio of DAVA is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 5,125K shares representing 8.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,920K shares , representing a decrease of 35.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 5.20% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,435K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,453K shares , representing a decrease of 68.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 86.82% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,300K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,974K shares , representing an increase of 30.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 54.32% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,785K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,948K shares , representing an increase of 30.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 31.98% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,412K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,073K shares , representing an increase of 14.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 39.61% over the last quarter.

Endava Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider and helps accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to enterprises. Using distributed enterprise agile at scale, Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions. Endava helps its clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. It services clients in the following industries: Payments and Financial Services, TMT and 'Other,' which includes Consumer Products, Retail, Logistics and Healthcare. Endava had 6,624 employees (including directors) as of June 30, 2020 located in offices in North America and Western Europe and delivery centres in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, North Macedonia, Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Colombia.

