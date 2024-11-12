Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of NVIDIA (XTRA:NVD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2024, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of NVIDIA (XTRA:NVD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.44% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for NVIDIA is 139,79 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 70,03 € to a high of 195,80 €. The average price target represents an increase of 1.44% from its latest reported closing price of 137,80 € / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NVIDIA is 37,402MM, a decrease of 61.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6,549 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVIDIA. This is an increase of 164 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVD is 3.24%, an increase of 4.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 282.77% to 17,581,758K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 738,297K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,656K shares , representing an increase of 89.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVD by 31.49% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 631,333K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,245K shares , representing an increase of 90.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVD by 31.27% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 534,554K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,494K shares , representing an increase of 90.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVD by 32.11% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 444,582K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,150K shares , representing an increase of 89.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVD by 28.59% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 406,709K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 390,779K shares , representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVD by 5.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.