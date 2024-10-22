Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of Mondelez International (XTRA:KTF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2024, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of Mondelez International (XTRA:KTF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.73% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Mondelez International is 72,74 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 65,60 € to a high of 83,35 €. The average price target represents an increase of 11.73% from its latest reported closing price of 65,10 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mondelez International is 36,241MM, an increase of 0.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,019 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mondelez International. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KTF is 0.31%, an increase of 11.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.38% to 1,254,582K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 59,842K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,154K shares , representing an increase of 11.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTF by 84.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,379K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,339K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTF by 9.01% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 34,621K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,497K shares , representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTF by 3.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,427K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,930K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTF by 10.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 27,864K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,519K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTF by 10.19% over the last quarter.

