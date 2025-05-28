Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of Marvell Technology (WBAG:MRVL) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of Marvell Technology (WBAG:MRVL) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marvell Technology. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRVL is 0.46%, an increase of 20.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.68% to 839,004K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,330K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,144K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 41.45% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 22,083K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,402K shares , representing a decrease of 19.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 5.64% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 20,162K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,003K shares , representing an increase of 25.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 80.21% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 19,301K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,877K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 72.82% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 17,570K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,822K shares , representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 47.73% over the last quarter.

