Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of Legend Biotech Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (LEGN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of Legend Biotech Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:LEGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.12% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Legend Biotech Corporation - Depositary Receipt () is $84.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 76.12% from its latest reported closing price of $48.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Legend Biotech Corporation - Depositary Receipt () is 425MM, a decrease of 6.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legend Biotech Corporation - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEGN is 0.36%, an increase of 2.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.75% to 106,357K shares. The put/call ratio of LEGN is 1.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,489K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,949K shares , representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 19.11% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 7,507K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,861K shares , representing an increase of 8.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 10.88% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 6,636K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,985K shares , representing an increase of 9.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 4,772K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,240K shares , representing an increase of 53.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 57.45% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,809K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,614K shares , representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 87.95% over the last quarter.

Legend Biotech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Legend Biotech is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The team of over 800 employees across the United States, China and Europe, along with its differentiated technology, global development, and manufacturing strategies and expertise, provide us with the strong potential to discover, develop, and manufacture cutting edge cell therapies for patients in need.

