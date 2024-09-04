Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of Lantheus Holdings (NasdaqGM:LNTH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.77% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lantheus Holdings is $145.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 37.77% from its latest reported closing price of $105.43 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lantheus Holdings is 1,152MM, a decrease of 19.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 957 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lantheus Holdings. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNTH is 0.27%, an increase of 18.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 81,958K shares. The put/call ratio of LNTH is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,332K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,839K shares , representing a decrease of 15.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 56.57% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 2,279K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,483K shares , representing an increase of 34.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 106.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,214K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,158K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 28.69% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,156K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,132K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 33.52% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,744K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,747K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 35.03% over the last quarter.

Lantheus Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EXINI Diagnostics AB and an established leader and fully integrated provider of innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find, Fight and Follow™ serious medical conditions. Lantheus provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; AZEDRA® for the treatment of certain rare neuroendocrine tumors; and RELISTOR® for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Inc. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in New York, New Jersey, Canada and Sweden.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.