Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of Labcorp Holdings (LH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of Labcorp Holdings (NYSE:LH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.13% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Labcorp Holdings is $279.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $234.44 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.13% from its latest reported closing price of $236.32 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Labcorp Holdings is 15,951MM, an increase of 22.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,662 funds or institutions reporting positions in Labcorp Holdings. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LH is 0.30%, an increase of 6.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.00% to 92,012K shares. The put/call ratio of LH is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,623K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,669K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LH by 0.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,264K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,199K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LH by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,004K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,965K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LH by 0.23% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 1,967K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,979K shares , representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LH by 11.35% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,917K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,865K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LH by 17.08% over the last quarter.

Laboratory Of America Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through its unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, company provides insights and accelerates innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 70,000 employees, Labcorp serves clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp reported revenue of $14 billion in FY2020.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.