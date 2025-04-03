Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of Labcorp Holdings (BMV:LH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of Labcorp Holdings (BMV:LH) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Labcorp Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LH is 0.00%, an increase of 20.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,623K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,669K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LH by 0.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,264K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,199K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LH by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,004K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,965K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LH by 0.23% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 1,967K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,979K shares , representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LH by 11.35% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,917K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,865K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LH by 17.08% over the last quarter.

