Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of KKR (LSE:0Z1W) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of KKR (LSE:0Z1W) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,778 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR. This is an increase of 131 owner(s) or 7.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Z1W is 0.53%, an increase of 10.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.11% to 692,421K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 41,809K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,630K shares , representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Z1W by 4.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 23,373K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,053K shares , representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Z1W by 84.25% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 21,776K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,648K shares , representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Z1W by 44.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,859K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,867K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Z1W by 10.64% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 19,375K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,899K shares , representing an increase of 7.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Z1W by 12.56% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.