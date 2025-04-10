Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of Kenvue (KVUE) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.39% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kenvue is $24.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 13.39% from its latest reported closing price of $21.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kenvue is 17,323MM, an increase of 12.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,919 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kenvue. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KVUE is 0.36%, an increase of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 2,306,187K shares. The put/call ratio of KVUE is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 245,886K shares representing 12.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 237,674K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVUE by 4.39% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 97,661K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,979K shares , representing an increase of 10.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVUE by 83.30% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 68,363K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,087K shares , representing a decrease of 15.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVUE by 88.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,063K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,723K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVUE by 10.03% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51,901K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,160K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVUE by 9.64% over the last quarter.

