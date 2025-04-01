Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0JDI) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0JDI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.58% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ionis Pharmaceuticals is 59.93 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 36.77 GBX to a high of 80.59 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 25.58% from its latest reported closing price of 47.72 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ionis Pharmaceuticals is 660MM, a decrease of 6.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 706 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ionis Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JDI is 0.17%, an increase of 10.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.26% to 187,316K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 14,169K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,168K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JDI by 10.72% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,465K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,828K shares , representing an increase of 31.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JDI by 25.16% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,672K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,736K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JDI by 9.41% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 7,869K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,874K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JDI by 9.57% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 7,454K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,049K shares , representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JDI by 25.64% over the last quarter.

