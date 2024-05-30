Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of Insulet (PODD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of Insulet (NasdaqGS:PODD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.91% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Insulet is 237.55. The forecasts range from a low of 186.85 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 37.91% from its latest reported closing price of 172.25.

The projected annual revenue for Insulet is 1,801MM, an increase of 1.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insulet. This is an decrease of 64 owner(s) or 4.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PODD is 0.18%, an increase of 14.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.71% to 82,472K shares. The put/call ratio of PODD is 2.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,562K shares representing 10.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,477K shares , representing a decrease of 25.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 42.03% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,369K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,952K shares , representing a decrease of 24.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 37.85% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,297K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,081K shares , representing a decrease of 34.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 42.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,194K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,188K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 27.79% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,990K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,246K shares , representing a decrease of 63.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 93.46% over the last quarter.

Insulet Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Insulet Corporation , headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas.

