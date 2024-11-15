Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of Insight Enterprises (NSIT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of Insight Enterprises (NasdaqGS:NSIT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.57% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Insight Enterprises is $217.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 42.57% from its latest reported closing price of $152.63 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Insight Enterprises is 11,652MM, an increase of 31.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 789 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insight Enterprises. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSIT is 0.31%, an increase of 0.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.06% to 48,543K shares. The put/call ratio of NSIT is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 4,557K shares representing 14.35% ownership of the company.

ValueAct Holdings holds 4,062K shares representing 12.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,699K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,695K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 3.40% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,505K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,818K shares , representing an increase of 27.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 51.89% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,790K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,872K shares , representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSIT by 6.14% over the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, Insight Enterprises helps clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, Insight employees helps clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.