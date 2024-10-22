Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of Hershey (WBAG:HSY) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2024, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of Hershey (WBAG:HSY) with a Sell recommendation.

There are 2,191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hershey. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSY is 0.30%, an increase of 3.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.85% to 188,902K shares.

Hershey Trust holds 54,612K shares representing 36.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,670K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,693K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 8.53% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,278K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,214K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 33.96% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,876K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,163K shares , representing an increase of 18.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 82.39% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,789K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,777K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 10.26% over the last quarter.

