Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of Emerson Electric (LSE:0R33) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of Emerson Electric (LSE:0R33) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.99% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Emerson Electric is 132.85 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 110.38 GBX to a high of 146.04 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 13.99% from its latest reported closing price of 116.55 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Emerson Electric is 15,939MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,759 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emerson Electric. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R33 is 0.36%, an increase of 4.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 464,048K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 20,189K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,946K shares , representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R33 by 68.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,991K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,906K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R33 by 6.74% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,407K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,925K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R33 by 6.30% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,626K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,436K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R33 by 84.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,154K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,927K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R33 by 5.17% over the last quarter.

