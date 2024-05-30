Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage of DexCom (DXCM) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage of DexCom (NasdaqGS:DXCM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.56% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for DexCom is 156.44. The forecasts range from a low of 133.32 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.56% from its latest reported closing price of 127.64.

The projected annual revenue for DexCom is 4,215MM, an increase of 10.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,049 funds or institutions reporting positions in DexCom. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DXCM is 0.44%, an increase of 0.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.93% to 432,339K shares. The put/call ratio of DXCM is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 15,688K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,520K shares , representing a decrease of 5.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 60.51% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 13,436K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,296K shares , representing a decrease of 13.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 9.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,124K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,125K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 1.89% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 10,897K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,059K shares , representing a decrease of 38.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 25.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,716K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,437K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Dexcom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of patients, caregivers, and clinicians, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.

